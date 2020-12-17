Doby’s Mill Elementary on lockdown after nearby shooting in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say Doby’s Mill Elementary School is on lockdown after a nearby shooting today.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Fort Jackson Boulevard in Lugoff.

According to investigators, one person was shot and the suspect left the scene in a gray 4-door sedan headed toward Highway 601.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Deputies believe this was a targeted shooting, not a random act and they have no reason to believe the public is in danger.

If you have any information, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.