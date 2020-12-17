Eason-Riddle Named to the SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of South Carolina senior linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, it was announced today (Thursday, Dec. 17).

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Eason-Riddle, who was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team last year, was named the Male Gamecock Leadership Award winner at the school’s 2020 all-sports gala, and the former walk-on puts in extensive hours each year in volunteer work. Most notably, he has been a regular at both the Dorn VA Medical Center and at the oncology center of the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. Most recently, he has worked with the Backpack Project for WG Sanders Middle School and a Christmas Card Project for Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. During his career, Eason-Riddle has balanced his academics and athletics schedule while also performing more than 200 hours of community service.

This marks the fourth-consecutive year in which Eason-Riddle was selected to the SEC Community Service Team.