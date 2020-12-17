Great Conjunction – Monday Evening

What’s being termed the “Great Conjunction” will happen on Monday night. That’s when the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear nearly right on top of each other in the evening sky. The last time they appeared this close from the Earth’s vantage point was nearly 400 years ago. The planets will be getting closer and closer over the weekend, so you don’t have to wait until Monday night to get a good glimpse.

Check out the full article here by Sky & Telescope. https://skyandtelescope.org/press-releases/jupiter-and-saturn-dusk-encounter/