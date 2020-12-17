Monetary donations being accepted online for MLK Jr. Honor the Dream Virtual Food Drive, benefiting Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help feed those in need this holiday season through the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Virtual Food Drive. It’s hosted by the City of Columbia, Richland School District One and the MLK Jr. Memorial Foundation. The food drive benefits the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

You can donate money on Harvest Hope’s website that goes towards providing meals to needy families. The food drive ends on January 18 next year.