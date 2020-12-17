Next round of COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in SC early next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s next round of coronavirus vaccines are set to arrive early next week according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. State health officials say they received a total of 42,900 vaccines this week.

The health company says 15 facilities received the doses, and front line health care workers continue to get the vaccine as part of the state’s phase one plan. Health officials expect to receive nearly 300,000 doses by the end of the month.