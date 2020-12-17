OCSO looking for persons of interest as investigation continues of shooting earlier this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for persons of interest as they continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, on Monday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Myers Road to reports of someone being shot. Investigators say they found a 49-year-old man inside suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found another victim, a female sitting on the floor next to the male, but she was uninjured.

Investigators say the male victim responded to a knock on the door just before 9 p.m. and was shot when he opened the door.

Authorities say they saw what appeared to be several bullet holes on the outside of the residence. Investigators say witnesses in the area saw the vehicle pictured above several times throughout the day.

Deputies ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.