President-elect Biden one step closer to picking AG nominee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly getting closer to picking his Attorney General nominee. The two front runners are Federal Judge Merrick Garland and Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama. Garland was former President Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee, but Republicans wouldn’t give him a confirmation hearing.

Biden’s team sees him as a credible and political independent, but sources say they also like Jones’ civil rights background. A final decision isn’t expected until next week.