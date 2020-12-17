RCSD searching for bank robbery suspect

1/4 Founders Robbery 1 Robbery suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/4 Founders Robbery 2 Robbery suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

3/4 Founders Robbery 3 Robbery suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

4/4 Founders Robbery 4 Robbery suspect Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who, they say, robbed a Founder’s Federal Credit Union on Thursday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the Founder’s located at 80 Tulip Oak Drive due to a hold-up alarm shortly after 10:30 a.m.

According to authorities, a man entered the bank, passed the teller a note demanding money and later left on foot. Investigators say the man was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored mask, gray sweatpants, gray gloves as well as black and gray shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the pictures above is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com. Officials say tips can remain anonymous and could earn you a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.