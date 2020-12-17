Research explores the effect of wine and cheese on cognitive brain function

COLUMBIA ,SC (WOLO)– If you want to keep your brain sharp as you get older, you may need to add wine and cheese to your diet. That’s according to a study from Iowa State University’s Food Science and Human Nutrition Department. The Iowa team found cheese protected the most against age-related cognitive issues, like Alzheimer’s disease. Drinking alcohol each day, red wine in particular, was also related to cognitive improvements.

Researchers analyzed data from 2006-2016 from nearly 1,800 adults through UK Biobank, a biomedical database in the United Kingdom, as participants completed a test and follow ups on their abilities to think on the fly.