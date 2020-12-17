Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching for those shopping online with Walmart

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you haven’t ordered your Christmas gifts yet, you have a few more days to do so at Walmart. The retailer announced its shipping deadlines to get deliveries in time for the holiday.

For two-day shipping, orders must be placed by this Saturday. Monday is the deadline for next-day delivery. Orders must be placed by December 23 at 4 p.m. local time for in-store pickup on Christmas eve. Many retailers are warning of delivery delays because of the increase in online shopping. Experts also warn that shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could also impact delivery times.