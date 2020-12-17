Sumter man wanted for attempted armed robbery on Brunhill Street

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department needs your help to find a man wanted for an attempted armed robbery.

Authorities say Ronnie Abram, Jr., 24, is accused of threatening to rob a woman at gunpoint on December 4.

According to investigators, it happened outside of a home on Brunhill Street.

Police reported that Abram let the victim go and no injuries were reported.

They say he’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you know where he is, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.