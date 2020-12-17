U.S. Department of Commerce reports retail sales are down for the first time since April

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The U.S. Commerce Department says retail sales dropped slightly last month which could signal consumer recovery is stalling out. Officials say stores sold 1% less last month than they did in October. It’s the first decrease since April, when widespread coronavirus pandemic restrictions were in place.

The 1% decline is worse than economists predicted. According to a survey of analysts compiled by Refinitiv, sales were expected to be down 0.3% month-by-month in November.