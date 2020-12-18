AP: Pelosi, McConnell get COVID-19 vaccine, urge others to do so

WASHINGTON (AP) – The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell getting the shot on Friday. The top Capitol doctor urged all members of Congress to join them. Both Pelosi and McConnell tweeted photos of themselves receiving the vaccine from Capitol physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan. Monahan informed lawmakers Thursday evening that they are all eligible for the shots under government continuity guidelines and asked members of the House and Senate to make appointments with his office to be vaccinated.