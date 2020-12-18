Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting on Elmtree Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the 1400 block of Elmtree Road in South Columbia Thursday night. Police say they were dispatched to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument between two male acquaintances in an apartment. The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim as 34-year-old Christopher Allen McQueen, who died of a gunshot wound to the upper body. Authorities say the suspect left the scene after the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a top online at crimesc.com.