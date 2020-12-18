DHEC: 3,648 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 3,648 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths in South Carolina. This marks a new record high for single-day cases in the state. This makes the total number of cases in the Palmetto State 247,361 with 4,512 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 14,060 test results from Thursday which yielded a percent positive rate of 25.9%.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.