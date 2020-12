Hudson’s Smokehouse hosting “Archery Turkey Shootout” this Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hudson’s Smokehouse in Lexington is hosting an “Archery Turkey Shootout” on Saturday. You can put your archery skills to the test by shooting targets for a chance to win a bunch of prizes. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with tickets starting at $10, or $5 with a canned food donation. The event benefits God’s Helping Hands in Cayce.

For more information, call 803-262-6019.