Jupiter and Saturn “Meet”

Jupiter and Saturn will cross paths (or come very, very close to it) on Monday night. That is, they will appear right on top of each other just after sunset on Monday. The last time this happened was in Galileo’s time in the early 1600’s, so it’s a rare occurrence. It’s referred to as the Great Conjunction – possibly because Jupiter is the largest planet and Saturn is the second largest. The picture below shows how the planets will appear over the next several dates. Look toward the sunset – just after sunset each evening.