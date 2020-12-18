Lexington Police participating in ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign with enhanced DUI enforcement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department announced that they will be participating in the “Sober or Slammer!” campaign with enhanced DUI enforcement through the new year. The police department says officers in the Traffic Safety Unity and Patrol Division will focus on DUI enforcement over the coming weeks, as well as participating in public safety checkpoints.

The Lexington Police Department emphasizes the importance of having a plan to get home safely anytime alcohol is consumed.