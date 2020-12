4/23

DIXON, MICHAEL PAUL

TRAFFIC/UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE FEE VIOLATION 1ST OFFENSE BURGLARY / BURGLARY (NON - VIOLENT) (AFTER JUNE 20, 1985) - TRAFFIC/OPERATE OR PERMIT OPERATION OF VEHICLE NOT REG OR LI TRAFFIC/DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI 3RD DRUGS/SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA <=28G (1 OZ) OR <= 10G HASH 1ST DRUGS/POSSESS < ONE GRAM OF METH. OR COCAINE 1ST OFFENSE TRAFFIC / RECKLESS DRIVING TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEA LARCENY / PETIT OR SIMPLE LARCENY <=$2000 POSESSION OF DRUG PARAERNALIA MUNICIPAL- VIOLATION OF CITY ORDINANCE-LEXINGTON CO.