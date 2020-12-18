Two women charged after a fight and stabbing leaves a woman critically injured

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced that two women have been arrested after a fight and stabbing left another woman critically injured. Authorities say the arrests stem back to an incident on Peach Orchard Road from December 14.

Deputies say Salisha Ham, 31, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after she stabbed the 27-year-old victim multiple times during an altercation. Deputies also say 31-year-old Andrea Strickland has been charged with assault and battery, third degree after she struck Ham when Ham was in an altercation with the victim. Authorities say Strickland assaulted Ham a second time after the two were separated prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.