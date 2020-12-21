CFD: Two people died after house fire on Lansing Circle

Kenneil Mitchell,

FILE

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Fire Department says two people died after a house fire on Lansing Circle Saturday.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office says Tyrone & Connie Sanders both died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to investigators, they responded to the blaze after 3:45 a.m., and later found both victims unresponsive in the house.

Department officials say the home suffered significant damages.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

