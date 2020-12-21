DHEC: 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 21 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 255,210 with 4,587 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 9,796 test results from Sunday which produced a percent positive rate of 21.7%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.