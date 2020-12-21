Man injured after weekend shooting outside a Fairfield County club

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County deputies are investigating a shooting that took place outside of a club on Saturday. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Old Chester Road near Highway 200.

According to investigators, there was a fight outside the club, and a 30-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on the shooting, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.