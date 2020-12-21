TSA reports millions of people are traveling for the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The holiday travel rush seems to be starting despite the pandemic. According to the TSA, on Monday it screened more than one million people at airport security for the third day in a row, a first during the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19, and that postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus.