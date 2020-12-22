American Airlines may re-hire roughly 19,000 furloughed employees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– American Airlines employees who were furloughed in October could be headed back to work. The company’s CEO says if a new stimulus bill is passed into law, then he can re-hire roughly 19,000 workers, including the pilots, flight attendants, gate agents and many others.

This latest stimulus package will provide carriers $16 billion in relief. American Airlines says the furloughed workers would receive pay and benefits retroactive to December 1.