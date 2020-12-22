CPD: Man arrested for fatal shooting on Elmtree Road in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man for a fatal shooting this month on Elmtree Road.

Christopher Lovell faces a murder charge for the shooting on December 17.

Officers say they were dispatched to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m., after receiving a call that Lovell was arguing with his acquaintance Christopher McQueen, 34, inside an apartment.

According to investigators, the argument escalated to Lovell fatally shooting McQueen in the upper body and leaving the scene.

Lovell was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.