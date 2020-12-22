Doing some last minute shopping? Pay attention to stores’ special holiday hours and COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are still planning to get those last minute gifts this week, you may see the longest lines outside retail locations. That’s because many stores are limiting the number of people allowed inside at once. However, hours of operation on Christmas Eve at most stores are reportedly closing at 6 p.m., with some exceptions.

Many locations are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, so check your store’s website ahead of time.