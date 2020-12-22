Dr. Anthony Fauci among health officials who received a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was given to some top leaders Tuesday morning. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’s Dr. Anthony Fauci rolled up their sleeves to make a difference in stopping the slow of the spread of the deadly disease.

Seeing trusted officials getting the vaccine is thought to help encourage people trust the safety and efficacy enough to get it themselves.