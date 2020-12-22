Dr. Edward Simmer recommended by board to take over as next agency director of DHEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The board of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control voted for Dr. Edward Simmer to fill the role of the next agency director. This comes after former Director Rick Toomey resigned in May.

At the meeting on Tuesday, the board announced the three final candidates which included Attorney Keith Munson and Matthew Van Patton. After a discussion of the candidates, the board voted for Simmer.

Governor Henry McMaster released the following statement regarding the board’s recommendation of Dr. Simmer. “Dr. Simmer’s service and professional qualifications are remarkable, his career and achievements demonstrate the proven leadership and management skills required to direct the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The board has made an excellent choice and it’s my hope the Senate will confirm Dr. Simmer as quickly as possible.”

Members noted they cannot get final approval until the Senate returns.