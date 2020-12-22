RCSD investigating shooting incident that left a 17-year-old dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after both a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were shot on Monday night. Deputies say the 17-year-old died as a result of his injuries.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, deputies say they responded to the 200 block of Shagbark Avenue to reports of a shooting. At the scene. deputies say they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. Authorities say he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, deputies say they were notified of a 17-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound, who had been dropped of at Prisma Health Richland. Deputies say he died from his injuries.

Deputies say the two shootings are related, but they are considered an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.