2020 vision: A look back at a historic year

There were a lot of up's and down's this year, here's a look back at some of the biggest moments
CNN,

(CNN) –2020 is just days from coming to an end. But to this point its been a year that at times,  seemed like it may never end.

With a slew of major news stories including the most prominent event. The worst pandemic in over a century making 2020 365 days that will go down in the history books.

Nadia Romero looks back at some of the most significant moments this year has brought and in some cases taken from us.

