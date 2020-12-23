DHEC: 3,599 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 49 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 3,599 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 49 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 261,024 with 4,651 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 16,330 test results from Tuesday, which produced a percent positive rate of 22%.

