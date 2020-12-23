Last minute shoppers flock to stores looking for Christmas gifts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Christmas is just two days away and people are out in swarms doing last minute shopping. Despite the threat of the coronavirus, crowds are hitting stores and shopping malls in large numbers.

Some are going in person because their online orders have been delayed, or were simply never delivered. One shopper at a mall in New Jersey said more policing is needed in the chaotic parking lot to avoid break-ins, while another said despite the crowds, most people were wearing masks and attempting to social distance.