Lexington School District Two announces a week of remote learning to follow winter break

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students in Lexington School District Two will return to the classroom a week later following winter break. On Wednesday, the district announced that all in-person students will have a week of remote learning following winter break. The remote learning week will last from January 4-8. During this week, school officials say no school activities will be held in person.

The district says free student meals will be available for curbside pickup during the virtual learning week, but they must be reserved in advance. For more details, visit lex2.org.