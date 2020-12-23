Lyft to provide 60 million rides to people getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ride share company, Lyft, announced it will provide 60 million rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites in uninsured, at-risk and low income communities. The initiative will include transportation to and from their destination, as well as rides for their second and final dose.

The rides will be funded by Lyft’s corporate partners such as Anthem, JP Morgan Chase and United Way. Uber announced a similar initiative last week, offering 10 million free or discounted rides for people traveling to and from their destination for the coronavirus shot.