SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter police have arrested a man accused of multiple vehicle break-ins.

Authorities say Tyreek Peterson, 20, is charged with 10 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of forgery.

According to police, he was taken into custody on Friday.

He was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center where he’s awaiting a bond hearing.