OCSO looking for three individuals accused of selling stolen property

1/3 BYRON COOK Byron Cook Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/3 DAVONTA CHARLEY Davonta Charley Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

3/3 COREY CALLOWAY Corey Calloway Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for three individuals who are accused of selling stolen property taken during a robbery at a Willington Lakes apartment last week in which an estimated $100,000 in jewelry was stolen. Deputies say they are searching for 33-year-old Byron Cook, 24-year-old Corey Calloway and 19-year-old Davonta Charley. All three men are from Orangeburg and have each been charged with criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen goods.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators have recovered approximately $68,000 worth of jewelry so far.

If you have any information about the incident or the three individuals, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550, Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.