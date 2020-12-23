RCSD looking for woman accused of using a stolen credit card

1/3 Walmart Credit Card Suspect 1

2/3 Walmart Credit Card Suspect 2

3/3 Walmart Credit Card Suspect 3





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a woman who is accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase $2,600 in gift cards and other items at the Ballentine Walmart.

Deputies say the victim’s credit card was stolen from them on December 13 at the Food Lion on Broad River Road. Around 3 p.m. on the same day, authorities say the woman pictured above used the card to purchase thousands of dollars in items at the Walmart.

Deputies ask that anyone who recognizes the woman pictured above submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com. Deputies say your tip could earn a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.