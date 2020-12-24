LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after an SUV went airborne in a four vehicle collision near the State Farmers Market Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened around 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Pine Ridge Drive.

According to investigators, Johnny Miles was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger when he hit the back of a 1999 Honda van.

Authorities say the impact caused Miles to cross the median and ran head-on into a 2019 Honda CR-V SUV traveling northbound.

According to troopers, the impact from that crash caused the SUV to go airborne and land on top of a 2014 Suburban that was also traveling northbound on 321.

Highway Patrol says the SUV driver died on scene, while the driver of the Suburban was injured and taken to the hospital.

Troopers also say Miles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; the driver of the ’99 Honda van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.