DHEC: 2,260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 2,260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 263,392 with 4,662 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 10,218 test results from Wednesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 22.1%.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.