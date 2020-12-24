One person killed in two vehicle collision on Hwy. 210 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a two vehicle collision on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on South Carolina Highway 210 near Landsdowne Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.

According to investigators, the drivers of a 2011 Dodge Pickup truck and a 2004 Ford Pickup truck sideswiped each other after going opposite directions.

Authorities say the 2011 Ford driver was killed and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, while the passenger was taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the 2011 Dodge driver wasn’t injured.

Highway Patrol and its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are investigating this incident.