Santa makes surprise visit to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, Santa Claus made a surprise visit to the kids at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands. Santa and his elves delivered gifts to patients and their families who are not able to be home for Christmas.

The gifts given out were acquired through the Holiday Market, which allows families of patients to select personalized gifts. The Child Life department has been collecting gifts all year, with many gifts purchased by community members through the department’s wish list. If you’re interested in buying an item off this list, visit palmettohealthchildrens.org/ways-to-give/wish-list.