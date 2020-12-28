DHEC: 1,540 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 1,540 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 275,285 with 4,782 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 5,397 test results from Sunday, which returned a percent positive rate of 28.5%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest. DHEC says there are 282 testing opportunities available across the state currently.