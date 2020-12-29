Nearly 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses had to be thrown away at a Wisconsin medical center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nearly 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had to be thrown away at a Wisconsin medical center because of human error. Advocate Aurora Health said 50 Moderna vaccine vials were removed from a refrigerator and left out without use. Each vial contained 10 doses of the drug.

Advocate Aurora Health said most had to be discarded because of the vaccine’s temperature requirements, but they were able to vaccinate a few staff members within the approved 12 hour post-refrigeration window.