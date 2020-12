VP-elect Kamala Harris receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her Moderna coronavirus vaccination on Tuesday. The vaccine was administered in Washington by Patricia Cummings, a clinical nurse manager at United Medical Center.

Harris urged Americans to get the vaccine, saying it is quick, safe and painless. Harris’ vaccination comes exactly one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose.