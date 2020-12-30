DHEC: 2,323 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 42 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 2,323 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the total number of cases in South Carolina to 280,024 with 4,846 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 7,391 test results from Tuesday , which produced a percent positive rate of 31.4%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

On Wednesday, DHEC also reported that South Carolina is above the national average for vaccination percentage per doses received. DHEC says South Carolina has a 31% vaccination percentage compared to the nationwide percentage of 19%.