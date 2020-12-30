RCSD: Man arrested in connection with murder on Broad River Road last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with a murder that took place on Broad River Road on December 23. Authorities say 18-year-old Jaquan D Allen has been charged with murder, assault and battery of high aggravated nature, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and removing, destroying or circumventing operation of electronic monitoring device.

Deputies say they responded to the 1300 block of Broad River Road to reports of a vehicle that had struck a building. At the scene, deputies say they found an unresponsive man, with a gunshot wound to the upper body, in the vehicle. Authorities say the man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to deputies, Allen was also charged with assault and battery of high aggravated nature for an incident involving an RCSD vehicle on June 12, 2020. In this incident, investigators say several items were thrown at a deputies vehicle, causing damage, when they were responding to a call for suspicious activity in the backyard of a vacant house in the 500 block of Antioch Place.