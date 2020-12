20 states are raising their minimum wage by the new year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Twenty states are raising their minimum wage rates by January 1. In New Mexico, the minimum wage will increase from the current $9 per hour wage to $10.50. In California, the rate for employers with 26 workers or more will rise from $13 to $14 per hour.

The wage boosts come at a much-needed time for many Americans, especially for lower wage workers that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.