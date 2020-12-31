Congressman Joe Wilson to object certification of the Electoral College

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday morning, Congressman Joe Wilson announced that he will object the Electoral College Certification. Wilson says election irregularities ranging from the omission of witness signatures to allowing non-citizens to vote are reasons for his objection.

The full statement from Wilson is as follows.

“As a former Lexington County Election Commissioner, not just as a Member of Congress, I am disgusted at the irregularities in the 2020 presidential election. The failure to validate signatures, the omission of witnesses, the interruption of counting before completion, the denial of poll watchers for access to fully observe, the extension of ballots received beyond Election Day, and the registration of illegal aliens, allowing non-citizens to vote, are all an open invitation for fraud. I had counted on courts to fully consider lawsuits by 18 states and 126 members of Congress, but the Courts have declined to act and it is my duty to object to the Electoral count because irregularities were never addressed,” said Congressman Wilson.