Final episodes of Jeopardy with Alex Trebek to air next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Jeopardy fans will see Alex Trebek in action for one final time next week. Five episodes recorded before his death last month will air between January 4-8.

The final episode will feature a special tribute to Trebek, who hosted more than 8,000 Jeopardy episodes. Trebek passed away in early November, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy airs each weeknight on ABC Columbia at 7:30 p.m.